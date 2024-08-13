Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI) Short Interest Up 387.6% in July

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 387.6% from the July 15th total of 508,600 shares. Currently, 17.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Jet.AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JTAI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 71,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Jet.AI has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter.

Jet.AI Company Profile

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

