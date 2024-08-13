Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Journey Medical Stock Performance

Shares of DERM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. 18,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30. Journey Medical has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $92.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DERM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Journey Medical news, CFO Joseph Benesch sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $51,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,900.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Journey Medical Company Profile

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Stories

