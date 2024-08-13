Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Journey Medical Price Performance

Shares of DERM stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. 17,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30. Journey Medical has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $91.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Journey Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Journey Medical

In other Journey Medical news, CFO Joseph Benesch sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $51,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,900.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DERM. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Journey Medical in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DERM

Journey Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.