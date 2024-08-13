JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 138,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,122.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 820,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,646,000 after buying an additional 795,488 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $206.19 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $592.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.