JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Stock Position Boosted by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,953 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 16.6% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned 1.63% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $48,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,663,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,395,000 after buying an additional 172,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,552,000 after purchasing an additional 695,805 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 642,797 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,241,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 188,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,152,000 after purchasing an additional 207,132 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,466 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

