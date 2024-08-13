JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,847 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 116,230 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,461,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. 1,757,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,994. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

