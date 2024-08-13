JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,136.00

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,136 ($14.50) and last traded at GBX 1,036 ($13.23), with a volume of 274642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,036 ($13.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.68) price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 984.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 885.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,400.00 and a beta of 0.68.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

