JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,136.00

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,136 ($14.50) and last traded at GBX 1,036 ($13.23), with a volume of 274642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,036 ($13.23).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.68) price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on JTC
JTC Stock Performance
JTC Company Profile
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JTC
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.