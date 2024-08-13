Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,188,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 4,332,195 shares.The stock last traded at $5.23 and had previously closed at $5.06.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

