Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,188,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 4,332,195 shares.The stock last traded at $5.23 and had previously closed at $5.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jumia Technologies
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.