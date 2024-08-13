Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

