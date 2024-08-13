Kaspa Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.14 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $4.14 billion and approximately $92.05 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,439,752,254 coins and its circulating supply is 24,439,752,439 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,433,597,753.34553. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.16261391 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $99,757,864.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

