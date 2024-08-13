KBR (NYSE:KBR) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get KBR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

KBR Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of KBR traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $64.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.37.

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.