Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Declares Dividend of GBX 16.60

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.21) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Keller Group Stock Performance

LON KLR opened at GBX 1,582.52 ($20.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,353.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,149.02. Keller Group has a 12-month low of GBX 672 ($8.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,614 ($20.61). The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,317.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04.

Insider Activity at Keller Group

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt purchased 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.09) per share, with a total value of £4,158 ($5,308.99). 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Keller Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.15) to GBX 1,750 ($22.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

