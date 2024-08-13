Kennicott Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,894. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $160.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.23 and a 200-day moving average of $151.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.