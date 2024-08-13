Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.46

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 1887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Keppel Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

