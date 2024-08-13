Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Up 0.8 %

Kesko Oyj stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. Kesko Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.1343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

