Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Atb Cap Markets raised Keyera from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$39.64.

Get Keyera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keyera

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$39.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$30.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.58.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.2625146 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.