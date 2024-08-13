Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Kingstone Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.600 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.300 EPS.

Kingstone Companies Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 64,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,430. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 million, a PE ratio of -813,000.00 and a beta of 0.56. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KINS. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

