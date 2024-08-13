Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kingstone Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.300 EPS.

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. 175,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $82.56 million, a PE ratio of -750,000.00 and a beta of 0.56. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.77 million during the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.22%. Research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KINS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kingstone Companies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Kingstone Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on KINS

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.