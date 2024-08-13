Kujira (KUJI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $631,233.37

Kujira (KUJI) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Kujira has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $631,233.37 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.43961477 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $332,372.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

