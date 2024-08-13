Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Kyushu Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of KYSEY remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038. Kyushu Electric Power has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.
About Kyushu Electric Power
