Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Kyushu Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of KYSEY remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038. Kyushu Electric Power has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

About Kyushu Electric Power

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, and sales in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Power Generation and Sales Business, Transmission and Distribution Business, ICT Services Business, Urban Development Business, Overseas Businesses, and Other Energy Services Business segments.

