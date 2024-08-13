Lesa B. Roe Sells 27,900 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) Director Lesa B. Roe sold 27,900 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $37,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,475.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Solid Power Stock Up 5.6 %

Solid Power stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 915,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,639. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 345.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Solid Power

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Power by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,298,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 944,162 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Solid Power by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Solid Power by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 108,847 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.