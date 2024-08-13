Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance
NASDAQ LTRPA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.49. 298,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Liberty TripAdvisor has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty TripAdvisor
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.