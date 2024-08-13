Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

NASDAQ LTRPA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.49. 298,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Liberty TripAdvisor has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Free Report ) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,356,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866,644 shares during the period. Liberty TripAdvisor makes up 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 10.91% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

