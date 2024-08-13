Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 19,417 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.39. 2,506,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,291. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4268 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

