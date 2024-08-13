Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.5% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Greenfield FTC Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 286,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after buying an additional 151,554 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 52,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 121,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,949,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,076,567. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

