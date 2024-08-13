Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 7%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. 839,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,226,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 8.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 491,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

