Longeveron (LGVN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.40. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 2,129.24% and a negative return on equity of 300.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Longeveron to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Longeveron Stock Down 1.2 %

Longeveron stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Longeveron has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Longeveron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About Longeveron

(Get Free Report)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

