Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of LFT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 260,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,308. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.07. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $2.75.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Lument Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.