Lumi Credits Price Tops $0.0126 on Exchanges (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $536.91 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Lumi Credits Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

