LVW Advisors LLC Buys 6,125 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,708.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 11.5 %

NYSE:CMG traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. 43,951,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,517,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

