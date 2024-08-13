LVW Advisors LLC Buys 63 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 197.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.32. The stock had a trading volume of 459,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,819. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $447.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

