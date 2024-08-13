LVW Advisors LLC Grows Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Entergy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 94,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 160.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,603. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.