LVW Advisors LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.88. 126,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,150. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.