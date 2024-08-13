LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,541,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.20. 90,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.08 and a 200 day moving average of $246.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $269.49.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

