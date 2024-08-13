LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 581 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.49. 484,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,260. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.90.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

