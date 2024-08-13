LVW Advisors LLC Sells 2,654 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

ES stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

