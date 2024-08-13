MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $178.05 million and approximately $4.25 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,191,339 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

