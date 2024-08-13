Mantle Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Mantle has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $181.88 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.59986962 USD and is down -6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $127,508,888.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

