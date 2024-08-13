Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $27.61 at Scotiabank

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $27.61 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Sunday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.06.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRO

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,604 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after buying an additional 3,795,020 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,369,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,313,000 after buying an additional 1,552,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,461,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,582,000 after buying an additional 328,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,443,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,741,000 after acquiring an additional 593,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.