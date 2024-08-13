Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 11.6 %

MARPS stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $8.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 70.95% and a return on equity of 83.39%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

About Marine Petroleum Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

