Marlowe (LON:MRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $128.50

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.50 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 426 ($5.44), with a volume of 751781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.43).
MRL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.81) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Marlowe from GBX 720 ($9.19) to GBX 710 ($9.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a GBX 155 ($1.98) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 27.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.
In related news, insider Lord Ashcroft acquired 3,422,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 548 ($7.00) per share, for a total transaction of £18,756,993.32 ($23,949,174.31). 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.
