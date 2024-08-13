Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 144 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,949,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,076,567. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

