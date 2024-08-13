Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,211. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.