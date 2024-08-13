Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 113,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 95,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.58. 5,933,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,553,279. The company has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

