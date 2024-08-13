Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 821.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,471,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,029,000. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 169,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 80,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 142,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,485. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $82.40.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

