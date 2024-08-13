Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 64.4% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,765,000. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 6,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total transaction of $3,793,167.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TMO traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $599.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $568.70 and a 200 day moving average of $570.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $622.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

