McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $18,702,605 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $553.05. 219,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,394. The company has a fifty day moving average of $591.00 and a 200-day moving average of $551.49. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $404.72 and a twelve month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.79.

Get Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.