Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

MFIN opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2,306.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.