Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Medallion Financial Price Performance
MFIN opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.17.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2,306.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medallion Financial
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.