MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $82.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MetLife Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $79.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

