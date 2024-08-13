MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Short Interest Update

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in MFA Financial by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in MFA Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,710. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -1,750.00%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

