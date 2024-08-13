M&G Plc Acquires New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

M&G Plc bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

EMR stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

